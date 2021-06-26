Chauvin Sentenced:The former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 22 and-a-half years for murdering George Floyd.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Roughly 75 volunteers gathered on Saturday morning to search for Keegan Oyugi, a 26-year-old Crown College graduate who has been missing for two weeks.

With the help of Minnesota United, an organization that helps find missing people, volunteers used drones and a kayak team also assisted in the search.

Oyugi was last seen leaving the Prior Lake area on June 12 around 4:30 a.m., heading home to St. Bonifacius. He was driving a red Ford Mustang with a white stripe along the bottom and temporary Kansas license plates.

He lived and worked in the community near Crown College, where he graduated two years ago. He was a star basketball player and still worked for the college’s program.