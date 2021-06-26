MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Roughly 75 volunteers gathered on Saturday morning to search for Keegan Oyugi, a 26-year-old Crown College graduate who has been missing for two weeks.
With the help of Minnesota United, an organization that helps find missing people, volunteers used drones and a kayak team also assisted in the search.
About 75 volunteers are meeting in Savage this morning to continue the search for #KeeganOyugi, the 26 year old Crown College grad, who disappeared 2 weeks ago.
Wit the help of MN United, they’re using drones and a kayak team in this search #wcco pic.twitter.com/kt5yDBJI20
— Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) June 26, 2021
Oyugi was last seen leaving the Prior Lake area on June 12 around 4:30 a.m., heading home to St. Bonifacius. He was driving a red Ford Mustang with a white stripe along the bottom and temporary Kansas license plates.
He lived and worked in the community near Crown College, where he graduated two years ago. He was a star basketball player and still worked for the college’s program.
