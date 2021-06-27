MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It has been nearly two months and still there have been no answers about who shot 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. in Minneapolis.
He was hit in broad daylight while riding in a car with his parents near 34th and Morgan avenues. Police said a massive number of rounds were fired at the car he was riding in.
Garrett remains in critical condition.
On Sunday, his family shared a message with the shooter, while police announced an increased reward.
“It’s 60 days that you have lived with this,” said Sharrie Jennings, Garrett’s grandmother. “This is a child that took a bullet to the head. This ain’t like he got shot in the foot or the arm and he going to be okay. Ladavionne is fighting for his life every single day.”
“To those of you that have information and we know there are people with information,” Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer said, “we need you to speak up, it is anonymous.”
Garrett was one of three children shot in a span of three weeks in Minneapolis between late April and mid-May. Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, died after a stray bullet struck her at a birthday party. Aniya Allen, 6, died a few days after she was shot in the head.
Police say an “enhanced” reward is now offered for information about the shootings, thanks to donations from local businesses. They say it now stands at $35,000, and will be divided equally among the three separate cases.
They ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. People who call can remain anonymous.
