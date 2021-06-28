MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say they’ve taken someone into custody after a 41-year-old man died in an altercation over the weekend.
The fight happened on Pine Mill Court at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Virginia Police and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the reports of an altercation.
There, they found one man unresponsive. Live-saving measures were taken on the man, including administering Narcan, but he was pronounced dead after being transported to Essential Health Hospital.
Police say the other person in the fight fled the scene, but was soon taken into custody.
Police described the other person as a 31-year-old man who is being held at the St. Louis County Jail awaiting pending charges of manslaughter.
The incident is still being investigated, and charges have yet to be filed.