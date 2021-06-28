MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Minneapolis beaches are temporarily closed as a precaution after a sanitary sewer backed up in St. Louis Park.
The beaches affected are all around Cedar Lake — they include Cedar Lake East Beach, Cedar Lake Point Beach, and Cedar Lake South Beach. Signage will be posted there by Tuesday morning.READ MORE: Road Worker, 59, Struck By Vehicle In Spring Lake Township
City of St. Louis Park crews responded to clean up the area as best as possible, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board reported. But they report it’s uncertain how much water made it to the St. Louis Park storm sewer system that flows through Twin Lake Pond and Twin Lake, to Cedar Meadows Pond, and into Cedar Lake.
This news comes after Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach were closed last week, when samples indicated elevated E. coli levels. The bacteria was likely due to Sunday’s rainfall, which brought stormwater into the lakes.READ MORE: Derek Chauvin Closing In On Federal Plea Deal, Sources Tell WCCO
At this time, MPRB says there are no reports of any illnesses from swimmers.
To see MPRB’s interactive map, which shows lake water quality, click here.
Hennepin County’s interactive beach map also shows the current water status of local swimming beaches, including whether they are contaminated and closed. For more information, click here.MORE NEWS: Life Jackets Can Make Life-Or-Death Difference In Unexpected Boat Events