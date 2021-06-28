MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly 5.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota since December. Meanwhile, state health officials are reporting 82 new virus cases and five more deaths.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there have been 605,218 total cases reported and 7,587 deaths attributed to the virus in the state since the pandemic began. Over 32,600 cases have required hospitalization.
As of June 25, there were 27 patients with the virus needing intensive care treatment beds, and an additional 71 patients needing non-ICU beds.
Along with the hospitalization rate, the state's positivity rate has been decreasing since a spike in early April, and is now at 1.2%, which is well below the "caution" status.
For vaccinations, just over 3 million people — about 65% of those ages 12 and up — have received at least one vaccine dose in Minnesota; over 61% of the same group have completed their vaccine series. About 88% of those ages 65 and up have completed their vaccine series.
Gov. Tim Walz on Friday said he will relinquish pandemic powers by Aug. 1, ending the peacetime emergency that's been in effect since last March.
But Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, told reporters soon after Walz spoke that Republicans would be amending a budget bill funding state government to end the state of emergency on July 1. The GOP for months has sought to limit Walz’s special emergency authority during the COVID-19 response.