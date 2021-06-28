MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz is directing state law enforcement agencies to develop policies to more quickly release body camera footage from deadly police encounters to families.

It’s part of a slate of executive actions announced Monday for community safety and police reform.

The executive action means the state’s law enforcement agencies, including the Minnesota State Patrol and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, will need to develop a policy that will allow families “suffering the loss of a loved one in a deadly force encounter with police” to view video of the incident within five days.

Other executive actions include $15 million in community violence prevention grants and increasing transparency and accountability of the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

“Right now, we have an opportunity to create safer communities for all Minnesotans by= building a public safety system focused on transparency, accountability, and violence prevention,” Walz said. “These policy changes and increased investments in safety—together with the Minnesota Police Accountability Act signed into law last summer and the bipartisan public safety plan this legislative session—get us closer to a system of public safety that truly protects all Minnesotans.”

Walz’s announcement comes as state lawmakers reach a deal to avoid a partial government shutdown. The agreement includes some police reforms, among them are regulations for no-knock warrants and modifications to the POST board’s police misconduct database, creating an early warning system to keep bad officers off the streets.

Minnesota has an opportunity to create safer communities for all. READ MORE: Minnesota Lawmakers Reach Deal On Public Safety, Including Some Police Accountability Measures I'm taking action to build a public safety system focused on transparency, accountability, and violence prevention. With these changes, we take a step closer to a system that truly protects all Minnesotans. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 28, 2021

Activists and family members of those hurt or killed by police, however, say the compromise bill fails to pass meaningful change.

They wanted to require police departments to release body-worn camera footage to families within 48 hours of someone dying in police custody. They also wanted criminal justice reform and an oversight committee for police accountability.