MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman was airlifted to a hospital last week following an ATV crash in northern Minnesota.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Thursday afternoon on the ATV trailhead on the 24000 block of County Road 2, about 20 miles southeast of Brainerd.
Suzanne Carlson, of Maple Grove, had stopped at the trailhead with others, and when she began riding again, she rapidly accelerated. The 52-year-old was thrown from her vehicle. She was not wearing a helmet.
A North Memorial helicopter flew Carlson to a hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said the severity of her injuries is unknown.