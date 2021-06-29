DULUTH, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Enbridge Energy officials say two of its employees who were working on the Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota were fired after they were arrested in a sex sting.
The two men were among six men arrested after responding to an ad on a sex advertisement website. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the suspects were apprehended after showing up at an arranged meeting place.
The sting took place on Friday and Saturday in Beltrami County.
Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge's terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.
Minnesota State Sen. Mary Kunesh said that an earlier trafficking sting in February also resulted in charges against two Enbridge Line 3 employees, in Itasca County.
“Enbridge will tout zero tolerance for illegal behavior and terminate their workers — but what do you expect when you flood rural communities with 4,000 men, flush with cash, time on their hands? They were warned, by the victims themselves,” Kunesh said.
