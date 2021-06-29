MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Minneapolis beach has temporarily closed because test samples revealed high levels of E. coli bacteria.
Bde Maka Ska’s 32nd Street Beach was closed on Tuesday, after samples indicated elevated bacteria levels.READ MORE: 3 More Minneapolis Beaches Close, This Time Due To Sewer Backup
“While there are no reports of any illness from swimmers at this beach, the MPRB routinely monitors lake water quality and proactively closes beaches if bacteria levels exceed state guidelines,” the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board reported Tuesday.
This news comes after Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach were closed last week, when samples indicated elevated E. coli levels. Thomas Beach has since reopened, the MPRB reports.
On Monday, all three beaches at Cedar Lake were closed after a sanitary sewer backed up in St. Louis Park.
To see MPRB’s interactive map, which shows lake water quality, click here.
Hennepin County’s interactive beach map also shows the current water status of local swimming beaches, including whether they are contaminated and closed. For more information, click here.
