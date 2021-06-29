MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Those close to the family of Keegan Oyugi, a 26-year-old man who’s been missing for more than two weeks, say his body and car have been found, according to the latest post from a community page.
An update Tuesday on Minnesota United says that the Minnetrista Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed to relatives that a car found off Highway 101 in Shakopee belonged to Oyugi. Officials identified the 26-year-old as the only occupant in the car, the post says.
Earlier Tuesday, the westbound lanes of the highway in the south metro suburb were closed after someone reported seeing a badly damaged red car in a copse of trees.
Oyugi was last seen leaving the Prior Lake area on June 12, heading home to St. Bonifacius. He was driving a red Ford Mustang.
The 26-year-old lived and worked in the community near Crown College, where he graduated two years ago. He was a star basketball player and worked for the college’s program.
Over the last few weeks, his family, friends and the group Minnesota United — a group which “strives to bring families back together” — have searched for him, at times using a kayak team and volunteers with drones.
The community page asked that people pray for the Oyugi family and honor their privacy during this difficult time.
More On WCCO.com:
- From ‘Banh Minn Bun’ To Spicy Vegan Corn Dogs, Minnesota State Fair Adding 20+ New Foods
- Derek Chauvin Closing In On Federal Plea Deal, Sources Tell WCCO
- Given A Hot Housing Market, What Pitfalls Await Buyers Who Forgo Inspections?
- Mother Mourning Teen Killed By Stray Bullet Says Son’s Case Is ‘On Hold’