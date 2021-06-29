Menu
Latest News
Terrance Franklin Killing: BCA Considers Opening Investigation Into Deadly 2013 Minneapolis Police Shooting
Keegan Oyugi's Body And Car Found In Savage, Police Say
Keegan Oyugi, a 26-year-old man who's been missing for more than two weeks, has apparently been found dead in a single-vehicle crash in the south metro, according to the Minnetrista Police Department.
Dry June Impacting Minnesota Pastures, Cattle Farmers
Minnesota is abnormally dry. A majority of the state is declared to be in a moderate or severe drought.
Minnesota Weather: Dead Fish Piling Up Along Lake Shores Amid Stretch Of Hot, Dry Weather
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said there has been an increase in fish die-offs across the state due to this stretch of hot weather.
Minnesota's Dry Weather Leading To Hay Shortages On Farms, Concerns For Live Stock
Minnesota's dry weather is causing concern for many Minnesota farmers, including those who depend on a hay crop for their live stock.
Mayflies Hatch In Downtown St. Paul, In Some Places Blanketing Sidewalks And Roads
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the short-lived insects are found in almost all freshwater systems. A large hatch can be considered a good sign for the health of our environment.
Minnesota Weather: 75% Of The State Is Now Experiencing Drought
Drought conditions in Minnesota have worsened over the last week.
Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Wins Calder Trophy, Making Him NHL's Top Rookie
The 24-year-old Russian was awarded the Calder Trophy Tuesday, making him the first player in franchise history to win it.
Detroit Golf Club Profile: Historic Course Faces Modern Game At Rocket Mortgage Classic
Detroit Golf Club dates back to the late 19th century, but the classic course, home to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, has hosted just two previous PGA Tour event.
University Of Minnesota's Football Stadium Is Now Named Huntington Bank Stadium
The TCF Bank Stadium name is no more. The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Tuesday approved the renaming of the on-campus football stadium in Minneapolis to Huntington Bank Stadium.
Climbing To Make Olympic Debut, Featuring Minnesota's Kyra Condie
Climbing is an Olympic sport for the first time, and the spotlight will introduce a massive audience to what can be a lonely pursuit.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Meet The Cast Of Love Island; Season 3 Premieres On July 7
A new season of Love Island premieres on CBS July 7 and the show released its cast for season 3 on Tuesday.
'This Was The First Year I Got To Go Deep With Something': Yolonda Ross On Season 4 Of Showtime's 'The Chi'
The actor shares what it was like to portray Jada's battle with breast cancer in season four of Showtime's hit series "The Chi."
SRX Racing Series Heads To Tony Stewart's Home Track At Eldora: 'It'd Be Hard To Bet Against Him' Says Analyst James Hinchcliffe
The man known as "Smoke" took the win in the dirt last week. Now, the question is can anyone beat him on his home track in Ohio?
'Behind The Music' Comes To Paramount+ On July 29th Featuring LL Cool J, Duran Duran, Fat Joe
Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for the iconic documentary series 'Behind The Music,' introducing Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Bret Michaels as featured artists.
CBS And Flo Rida Team Up For Return Of Hot Summer Originals 'Big Brother' And 'Love Island'
CBS has partnered with multi-platinum rapper, singer and songwriter Flo Rida to feature the world premiere of his as-yet-unreleased latest summer anthem, “Summer’s Not Ready,” in a vibrant promotional campaign for CBS’ hot summer originals, 'Big Brother' and 'Love Island.'
Combate Mixed Martial Arts Coming To Paramount+ And CBS Sports Network
Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network are adding Combate mixed martial arts to their expanding portfolio of sports coverage.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
Given A Hot Housing Market, What Pitfalls Await Buyers Who Forgo Inspections?
The fact that so many are skipping a normally routine and important part of the home buying process concerns those in the business.
What Health Information Can Employers Require From Their Workers?
As more workers head back to the office, some will have to share medical information with their employers.
What Is COVID's Delta Variant?
A new strain known as the Delta variant is now making its way through the country after originating and quickly spreading through India a few months ago.
Courage Kenny Riders: An Adaptive Horseback Riding Program
By
WCCO-TV Staff
June 29, 2021 at 9:55 pm
Click here
for more information on Courage Kenny’s horseback riding program.