MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair announced Tuesday that it’s adding more than 25 new foods for this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The more-than-usual crop of new eats comes after last year’s fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, fair officials announced there will be no pandemic restrictions during this year’s event, which is slated to run from Aug. 26 through Labor Day.

Among the new foods are Bison Bites, a “North Woods spin on ravioli,” ChoriPop, a spiced-up vegan corndog from the folks at the The Herbivorous Butcher, and Pizza Lucy, a sausage patty encased in pizza, however that works.

Banh Minn Bun and Banh Minn Bowl: Asian-inspired sausage in a crusty French baguette with Sister’s Sriracha sauce, shredded and pickled carrot, radish, chopped jalapeño and a sprig of fresh cilantro. The bunless bowl starts with a five-grain blend and is topped with shredded and pickled carrot, radish, Asian slaw, chopped jalapeño, sausage slices, cilantro and a drizzle of Sister’s Sriracha sauce. At Sausage Sister & Me, located in the Food Building, east wall.

Bison Bites: A North Woods spin on ravioli with ground bison, braised fennel, portobello mushrooms and fresh basil wrapped in classic egg dough, deep-fried and served with a sweet bourbon sauce with a little kick. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue & Cooper Street at The North Woods

Blue Raspberry Blitzed: Traditional hand pie filled with a raspberry, blueberry and apple blend infused with UV Blue Vodka and topped with cotton candy sugar. At Sara’s Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, south wall

Buffalo Chicken Doughscuit: Fluffy biscuit-style doughnuts stuffed with shredded chicken, glazed with a sweet & spicy buffalo icing, and topped with crispy bacon bits. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Caramelized Banana Pudding: Layers of homemade vanilla pudding, fresh bananas, toasted ‘nilla wafers, caramelized cocoa crispy cereal, caramel sauce and fresh whipped cream. At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Chambers Street

ChoriPop: Chorizo by The Herbivorous Butcher (NEW VENDOR) dipped in a classic corndog batter, deep-fried on-a-stick with choice of avocado salsa or mole sauce drizzled on top or on the side. Served with Mexican BBQ chips. (Vegan) At Midtown Global Market’s Andy’s Garage*, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

Cracklin Prime Nachos: Deep-fried chicharrón covered in prime rib slices, nacho cheese, pico de gallo and green onion slices. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Liggett Street

Cucumber Jalapeño Limeade: Limeade made with juiced Minnesota-grown cucumbers and jalapeño syrup, served with a cucumber slice. At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Dual Berry Shortcake: Strawberries and blueberries over a sugar-coated Betty & Earl’s biscuit, topped with whipped cream and balsamic glaze. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

Esquites: Mexican street corn off-the-cob topped with mayonnaise, Cotija cheese and pequin chile powder. At Midtown Global Market’s Los Ocampo, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

Fudge & Fruit!: Fresh strawberries and fudge brownies dipped in wine-infused dark chocolate, drizzled with wineinfused white chocolate and served on-a-stick. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes & Judson avenues

Greek Stuffed Ravioli: Mediterranean pastry dough stuffed with cream cheese, tzatziki sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini, tomato, gyro meat and Dino’s Greek seasoning, deep-fried and drizzled with roasted garlic butter. At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

Island Hopper: Hollowed-out half-pineapple filled with charbroiled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce and served with steamy white rice and pineapple chunks, topped with green onions and sesame seeds. At The Hangar, located at the North End, southwest section

Jumbo Donut Sundae: A jumbo frosted yeast-raised donut available in a variety of flavors, topped with vanilla softserve ice cream, hot fudge and blend of sprinkles. At Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts (NEW VENDOR), located between West Dan Patch & Carnes avenues and Liggett & Chambers streets

Kerala Fried Chicken Kati Roll: Marinated, battered and fried chicken tenders wrapped in paratha with chutneys and slaw. At Hot Indian, located in the Food Building, east wall

La Floretta: Oven-roasted cauliflower florets seasoned with Iron Range herbs and spices and served with Calabrian sweet chili sauce. (Gluten-free, vegan) At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

The Naughty Biscuit: Smoked pork belly topped with beer cheese sauce, arugula, pickled red onions and candied jalapeños served on a buttermilk biscuit.

At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett & Chambers streets

Nordic Waffles – Chicken & Macaroni Nordic Waffle and I-Scream Waffle Sandwich: Two new fresh-made waffle wraps: A Southern-fried spicy chicken drummy and cheesy macaroni, finished with a drizzle of honey on a warm Nordic waffle; and a classic ice cream cookie sandwich, crunchy kettle corn and chocolate drizzle dusted with sprinkles all wrapped in a Nordic waffle. At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, south section

Paneer Pakora: Seasoned paneer cheese cubes fried in a gluten-free batter and served with tomato butter. (Gluten-free, vegan) At Hot Indian, located in the Food Building, east wall

Pizza Lucy: Sausage patty topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, stuffed in homemade Green Mill pizza dough, and topped with Italian seasonings, cheese and crumbled pepperoni. At Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Randall & Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin

Park

Sashimi Tuna Tacos: Crisp wonton shells filled with ahi tuna, avocado and sesame soy. Thai slaw with peanutdressing, pickled ginger and wasabi served on the side. At Scenic 61 by New Scenic Café (NEW VENDOR), located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues, just

south of Little Farm Hands

Sidecar Sandwich: Thick-cut cognac-infused bacon smothered with Cointreau (pronounced khan-troe) and citrus marmalade, layered with melted havarti, smoked Gouda and aged cheddar, served on toasted sourdough bread and garnished with fresh orange slices. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

S’Mores Funnel Cake: Graham cracker funnel cake topped with marshmallow, milk chocolate chunks and more

graham cracker bits. At Funnel Cakes, located in the Food Building, east wall

Spufull Puff: Mashed sweet potatoes blended with sweetened cream cheese then wrapped in dough and fried. Lightly

dusted with powdered sugar and served with maple dipping sauce on the side. At Potato Man & Sweety, located on the west side of Liggett Street between Carnes & Judson avenues, outside the Horse Barn

Summer Lakes Beverages in 3 varieties – Wedge-Hammer, Lake Storm Lemonade and Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea: These 2021 State Fair-exclusive mocktails are all gluten-free and vegan. The Wedge-Hammer is fresh ginger, orange and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. Lake Storm Lemonade is lavender-infused lemon and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea is fresh brewed tea, fresh lemon and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. At Summer Lakes Beverage (NEW VENDOR), located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

Waffle Burger: Quarter-pound bacon cheeseburger served between two maple-infused candied sweet crunch waffles with a side of maple syrup. At Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets