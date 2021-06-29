NEW FAIR FOODS:The Minnesota State Fair has released a list of 20+ new foods for the return of the fair later this summer! Check it out.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target Field will be ringing in the new year with some Minnesota Wild hockey.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty, the NHL canceled the Winter Classic game at Target Field scheduled for Jan. 1, 2021.

On Monday, the Wild announced the game will now be played on Jan. 1, 2022 against the St. Louis Blues at Target Field.

It’s the Wild’s first time hosting the Winter Classic. They hosted the NHL’s Stadium Series in 2016 at TCF Bank Stadium.

Despite an early exit from playoffs this year, the Wild squad showed promise. Plenty of roster work is expected in the offseason, with the team lacking depth at center.

In the last nine years, the Wild have made the postseason eight times. However, they have not won a series since 2015.