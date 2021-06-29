MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target Field will be ringing in the new year with some Minnesota Wild hockey.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty, the NHL canceled the Winter Classic game at Target Field scheduled for Jan. 1, 2021.
On Monday, the Wild announced the game will now be played on Jan. 1, 2022 against the St. Louis Blues at Target Field.
It’s the Wild’s first time hosting the Winter Classic. They hosted the NHL’s Stadium Series in 2016 at TCF Bank Stadium.
Officially official!
The 2022 #NHL Winter Classic® will feature the St. Louis Blues and #mnwild at the home of the Minnesota @Twins in Minneapolis on January 1, 2022. pic.twitter.com/dz42AkEgl6
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) June 28, 2021
Despite an early exit from playoffs this year, the Wild squad showed promise. Plenty of roster work is expected in the offseason, with the team lacking depth at center.
In the last nine years, the Wild have made the postseason eight times. However, they have not won a series since 2015.
