MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul couple is sharing video of a brazen porch pirate stealing packages from their front door — and then coming back for more.
The couple’s doorbell camera caught it all on video Saturday. In the video, a person in a blue shirt walks up, grabs several packages and then takes them back to the trunk of his red car.
Ryan and Nicole Wynn say they watched it all happen in real-time while they were visiting family in Texas. They had ordered all of the packages on Amazon Prime Day and planned to have a family member pick up the packages.
“It’s pretty comical because the things he got were mostly child’s toys, some swim diapers, toddler cups, drinking cups. I’m pregnant with our second so some nursing products,” Nicole said. “The big gift for (Ryan) was some zero gravity reclining chairs for his birthday. So that’s the big box you see leaving when he comes back a second time.”
The couple says this is the first time anyone’s ever taken a package from their door.
“I found out that, normally, Amazon does not cover package theft. If the suspect or this person hears this, they’re not taking from Amazon, they’re actually taking from good people that are going to be out the money,” Ryan said.
The couple filed a report with St. Paul police and says they were able to get Amazon to cover a few of the items. They also shared the video on social media hoping to catch the thief.
