MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lawmakers at the Minnesota State Capitol will continue debating a controversial public safety bill Tuesday as the deadline looms to wrap up the special session.

Legislative leaders on both sides announced a deal over the weekend, but other lawmakers and community activists say it’s not enough. There’s not much time left for debate though, with a partial government shutdown potentially on the horizon.

The bill itself is 200 pages long. Among the things it includes are more funding for police body worn cameras, limitations on no-knock warrants, and an early warning system to track patterns of police misconduct.

It also toughens penalties for people who assault police officers, which is a priority for Republican legislators.

DFL lawmakers in the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus on Monday criticized the bill for not including language that would limit traffic stops for certain minor violations in an effort to curb pretextual stops and would allow “sign and release” warrants for low-level offenses.

The agreement also did not include a proposal guaranteeing families of people killed by law enforcement to witness body camera video of the incident within 48 hours. The governor’s executive action doesn’t cover all law enforcement agencies — only those that fall under state government — and allows some more time before video is required to be released.

Gov. Tim Walz took executive action Monday, saying his plan will require state law enforcement agencies to release body camera footage no later than five days after such incidents. He urged the conversation to continue after this session.

Walz also said he would flag $15 million in federal pandemic relief funds for community violence intervention programs and order a review of the Peace Officers Standards and Training Board’s data processes and require it publish a public data dashboard.

The legislature needs to finish its work by Wednesday, as the new fiscal year begins Thursday. There would be a partial government shutdown if they don’t get the work done by then.