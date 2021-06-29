MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s official: The Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov is the NHL’s rookie of the year.
The 24-year-old Russian was awarded the Calder Trophy Tuesday, making him the first player in franchise history to win it.
WCCO’s Mike Max says Kaprizov led all first-year players in goals, and more importantly became the face of the future. He’s the person the Wild will put on their mail-outs to attract season ticket holders, and the person they will start to build around.
The left wing was the Wild’s 135th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, before he officially signed a two-year deal with the team in the summer of 2020. He was also part of Russia’s gold medal-winning national hockey team during the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
More On WCCO.com:
- From ‘Banh Minn Bun’ To Spicy Vegan Corn Dogs, Minnesota State Fair Adding 20+ New Foods
- Derek Chauvin Closing In On Federal Plea Deal, Sources Tell WCCO
- Given A Hot Housing Market, What Pitfalls Await Buyers Who Forgo Inspections?
- Mother Mourning Teen Killed By Stray Bullet Says Son’s Case Is ‘On Hold’