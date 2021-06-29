MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was shot early Tuesday evening on Minneapolis’ busy “Eat Street.”
Police say officers were called to the 2700 block of Nicollet Avenue in the Whittier neighborhood at about 6:43 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening. Police say no one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
More On WCCO.com:
- From ‘Banh Minn Bun’ To Spicy Vegan Corn Dogs, Minnesota State Fair Adding 20+ New Foods
- Derek Chauvin Closing In On Federal Plea Deal, Sources Tell WCCO
- Given A Hot Housing Market, What Pitfalls Await Buyers Who Forgo Inspections?
- Mother Mourning Teen Killed By Stray Bullet Says Son’s Case Is ‘On Hold’