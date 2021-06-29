CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was shot early Tuesday evening on Minneapolis’ busy “Eat Street.”

Police say officers were called to the 2700 block of Nicollet Avenue in the Whittier neighborhood at about 6:43 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening. Police say no one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.