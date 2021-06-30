Fourth Of July:Click here to see if your city is presenting a fireworks display this year.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stolen truck led investigators on a chase on Interstate 694 Wednesday evening in Fridley.

The truck lost a wheel right before the driver exited on East River Road, and deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop it. Three people got out of the truck and ran off, but police caught up with them.

The truck started burning in the ditch, so fire crews showed up to put out the flames. Investigators believe the truck was used in an attempted robbery Tuesday.