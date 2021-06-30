MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 emergency powers look to be coming to an end soon, about 67% of Minnesotans ages 16 and up have had at least one vaccine dose.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health released its daily update on the state of the virus, reporting 81 additional virus cases and seven additional deaths attributed to the virus.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?
There have been a total of 605,365 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the pandemic began, and the overall death toll is currently at 7,594. About 59% of the deaths occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.READ MORE: Daunte Wright Shooting: Kim Potter's Defense Team Requests Deadline For Amended Charges
Less than 100 people are in the hospital with the virus; 23 in ICU beds and 74 in non-ICU beds. Over 32,600 people have needed treatment in hospitals for the virus.
Meanwhile, the state’s latest positivity rate is at 1.2% as of June 21 due to data lag. That’s down from 7.5% recorded in early April and is well below the “caution” status.MORE NEWS: Minnesota Gets $60 Million Federal Grant To Improve I-494 Near MSP
For vaccinations, over 5.7 million doses have now been administered in the state, with nearly 90% of those ages 65 and up having completed their vaccine series.
