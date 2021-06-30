MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Blaine police are looking for the driver who shot a woman’s motorcycle in an apparent road rage incident Monday evening.
The victim told investigators that the driver of a white, early-2000s Volkswagen Passat pulled up alongside her at about 5:30 p.m. on Lake Drive near Lexington Avenue and fired a round at her gas tank. She said the driver was a middle-aged, heavy-set white man who had brown hair and a “scruffy” beard. His car also had a lot of damage on the passenger’s side.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-427-1212.
