By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Blaine News, Blaine Police, Local TV, Road Rage, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Blaine police are looking for the driver who shot a woman’s motorcycle in an apparent road rage incident Monday evening.

The victim told investigators that the driver of a white, early-2000s Volkswagen Passat pulled up alongside her at about 5:30 p.m. on Lake Drive near Lexington Avenue and fired a round at her gas tank. She said the driver was a middle-aged, heavy-set white man who had brown hair and a “scruffy” beard. His car also had a lot of damage on the passenger’s side.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-427-1212.