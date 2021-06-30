MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the clock counts down to the midnight special session deadline, the Minnesota Legislature has made a number of last-minute changes, and Gov. Tim Walz has responded with an unexpected plan.
Lawmakers say that the pandemic-related peacetime emergency could end Wednesday night. They also want to strip the governor of his emergency powers. However, those changes need to be signed by the governor himself, and his office says this proposed change is not a done deal.READ MORE: Minnesota House, Senate Send Public Safety Budget Deal With Some Police Accountability Measures To Governor
While Walz said he plans to end the peacetime emergency on Wednesday, it comes with a caveat: He wants to keep the power to coordinate, allocate, distribute and manage COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts. He also wants to keep the right to declare a new peacetime emergency.
Yet, Republicans say that’s not going to happen, at least with the bill that’s made it through the Legislature.READ MORE: Why Are Some People More Prone To Mosquito Bites?
Also on the governor’s desk is the highly-contested public safety bill. In it are stiffer penalties for assaults on officers, more funding for body-worn cameras, tighter rules around no-knock warrants, and the creation of a database to track problem officers.
Certain Democrats say the current public safety bill is weak on police accountability following the recent killings of Black Minnesotans in police custody. But on Tuesday night, Democrats in the House backed down on some of those police accountability measures in order to pass a bill.MORE NEWS: Terrance Franklin Killing: BCA Considers Opening Investigation Into Deadly 2013 Minneapolis Police Shooting
Two large budget bills remain: the K-12 education bill and the tax plan. Following a late night at the Capitol, lawmakers are set to meet again Wednesday morning.
More On WCCO.com:
- From ‘Banh Minn Bun’ To Spicy Vegan Corn Dogs, Minnesota State Fair Adding 20+ New Foods
- Derek Chauvin Closing In On Federal Plea Deal, Sources Tell WCCO
- Given A Hot Housing Market, What Pitfalls Await Buyers Who Forgo Inspections?
- Mother Mourning Teen Killed By Stray Bullet Says Son’s Case Is ‘On Hold’