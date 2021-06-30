MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man was shot dead during an outdoor gathering in the Near North neighborhood Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the area of North Plymouth and Knox avenues just before 9 p.m., where they found the victim in grave condition. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the man was the only person shot. No one is in custody.
This is the city’s 42nd homicide of 2021.
