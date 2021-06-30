Fourth Of July:Click here to see if your city is presenting a fireworks display this year.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man was shot dead during an outdoor gathering in the Near North neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of North Plymouth and Knox avenues just before 9 p.m., where they found the victim in grave condition. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators believe the man was the only person shot. No one is in custody.

This is the city’s 42nd homicide of 2021.