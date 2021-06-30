MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Wednesday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle into a car in Coon Rapids.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, a man on a motorcycle was traveling north on Hanson Boulevard near 119th Avenue Northwest around 4 p.m. He then crashed into a car turning south onto Hanson Boulevard from the Lions Coon Creek Park entrance.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. He was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.
Hanson Boulevard Northwest is currently closed both ways. Travelers are encouraged to find alternate routes and avoid the area.
