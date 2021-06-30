MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota county just west of the Twin Cities area is among some of the healthiest counties in the United States, according to a recent ranking.
The U.S. News and World Report recently released its list of the top 500 healthiest communities nationwide, and Minnesota's Carver County was listed as 11th.
The ranking determined the healthiest communities by looking at 10 major categories that drive community health, including population health, education, nutrition and housing. The counties were scored on a scale of zero to 100.
Carver County achieved higher scores in population health (82.4), education (85.4), economy (90.5) and infrastructure (81.9). Notably, the county had lower scores for equity (58.9) and food & nutrition (51.0)
No. 1 on the list was Los Alamos County in New Mexico, followed by Douglas County, Colorado. Check out the full list here.
It's not the first time the county has been recognized for its community's health. In 2018, the county was named the healthiest in the state.
Carver County includes cities such as Chaska, Chanhassen, Waconia and Victoria. The county borders Hennepin County.
