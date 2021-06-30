CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Amy Klobuchar, Construction, Interstate 494, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Tina Smith

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A federal grant of $60 million is slated to be used to improve a stretch of Interstate 494 near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced Wednesday that the federal funds will go to the Minnesota Department of Transportation to improve a stretch of I-494 that runs through Bloomington, Richfield, Edina, and Eden Prairie.

The project will create a MnPASS Express Lane on the freeway and a new interchange with a ramp at the Interstate 35W intersection. The goal is to alleviate congestion and improve safety on the busy roadway.

The project will also preserve bridges, restore pavement, and reduce run-off to the Minnesota River. Additionally, The senators, both Democrats, say that the project will create many construction jobs.