MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A federal grant of $60 million is slated to be used to improve a stretch of Interstate 494 near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced Wednesday that the federal funds will go to the Minnesota Department of Transportation to improve a stretch of I-494 that runs through Bloomington, Richfield, Edina, and Eden Prairie.
The project will create a MnPASS Express Lane on the freeway and a new interchange with a ramp at the Interstate 35W intersection. The goal is to alleviate congestion and improve safety on the busy roadway.
The project will also preserve bridges, restore pavement, and reduce run-off to the Minnesota River. Additionally, The senators, both Democrats, say that the project will create many construction jobs.
