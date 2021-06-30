MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 83-year-old man who is considered vulnerable.
According to police, Ahmed Ali was last seen just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 2000 block of Portland Avenue South.
Ali is described as a Somali man who is 5-foot-7-inches tall, 140 pounds with black and gray hair. He also has facial hair that is possibly multi-colored. He was last known to be wearing a white T-shirt and traditional Somali attire on the lower half of his body.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.
