By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 83-year-old man who is considered vulnerable.

According to police, Ahmed Ali was last seen just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 2000 block of Portland Avenue South.

Ali is described as a Somali man who is 5-foot-7-inches tall, 140 pounds with black and gray hair. He also has facial hair that is possibly multi-colored. He was last known to be wearing a white T-shirt and traditional Somali attire on the lower half of his body.

Ahmed Ali (credit: Minneapolis police)

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.