MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota family made a potentially dangerous discovery inside a barn Wednesday.
Police say the Rosemount family called 911 because they found a pipe bomb while renovating the barn. Police called in the St. Paul Bomb Squad to check it out. Investigators aren’t sure what’s inside it, but a fuse was attached to it.
Police say the family did the right thing by not touching the device and calling for help. The bomb squad took the device and will dispose of it.
Investigators believe it had been inside the barn for a long time, and foul play is not suspected.
