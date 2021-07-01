MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in western Minnesota say five people were arrested last month related to drug busts in Willmar involving fake Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.
The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says its agents had received information about the pills being sold at multiple locations in the city.READ MORE: Developing: Multiple Emergency Crews Respond To Crash On Interstate 35 In Lakeville
According to the task force, the pills were linked to overdoses of people who thought they were buying Oxycodone.
On June 23, task force members executed a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Lakelake Drive. They arrested a 22-year-old man whom officials say attempted to throw 67 fentanyl pills out his bedroom window as officers entered the home.READ MORE: Minnesota Passes Budget, Tax Relief And Averts Government Shutdown
The man was booked in the Kandiyohi County Jail.
On Tuesday, the task force executed another search warrant in the city, at a home on the 400 block of 4th Street Southeast. The officers found 52 suspected fentanyl pills among other drugs.
Also found was $3,000 in cash, including task force funds used to buy drugs at the home. The search ended with more arrests.MORE NEWS: COVID In Minnesota: 67% Of Minnesotans 16+ Have Received A Vaccine Shot
Eight children were also removed from the home and placed in the care of Kandiyohi County Family Services.
More On WCCO.com:
- Derek Chauvin Closing In On Federal Plea Deal, Sources Tell WCCO
- Keegan Oyugi’s Body And Car Found In Savage, Police Say
- St. Paul Couple Shares Video Of Porch Pirate: ‘They’re Not Taking From Amazon, They’re Actually Taking From Good People'
- From ‘Banh Minn Bun’ To Spicy Vegan Corn Dogs, Minnesota State Fair Adding 20+ New Foods