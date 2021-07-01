MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced on Thursday some good news for beachgoers over 4th of July weekend: All Cedar Lake beaches — and Bde Maka Ska’s 32nd Street beach — have been reopened.
The MPRB tested all the beaches for water quality and found that bacteria levels were in the normal range.
The beaches on Cedar Lake were closed Monday as a precaution after a sanitary sewer backed up in St. Louis Park.
Bde Maka Ska’s 32nd Street beach was closed Tuesday due to high E. coli readings.
