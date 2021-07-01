MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The latest act of violence in North Minneapolis took the life of a young father, and a friend to many.

Minneapolis are looking for the person who shot and killed 36-year-old Drew Ginley at a repast gathering Wednesday night, just before 9 p.m., near Plymouth Avenue North and Knox Avenue.

The void he leaves behind will be felt by many, especially the youth.

“We used to come out here for practice,” said Tommy McBrayer, as he looked over the baseball diamond where his friend of 22 years, Drew Ginley, coached his 7-year-old daughter. “He was really patient with my daughter, just telling her the steps, and after hitting the ball you got to run as fast as you can, stuff that she’ll cherish for the rest of her life.”

McBrayer says his friend Ginley was a mentor to so many kids in South Minneapolis, coaching them in a variety of sports and guiding them on a path to success.

“He was a good example for a lot of the kids in the neighborhood who didn’t have dads,” McBrayer said.

Jalilia Brown grew up with Ginley in South Minneapolis and watched him turn his life around.

“I want people to know that he was not just another number. He was a young man, a young father, a friend that was giving back to the community and his life mattered,” Brown said.

Ginley started a T-shirt printing company and printed shirts for the gun violence advocacy group A Mother’s Love back in 2017. The group’s founder, Lisa Clemons, told WCCO that Ginley helped out the group when they were just starting out and didn’t have any funding.

Clemons said he donated pink and black shirts and hats for the group to wear in the streets because he believed wholeheartedly in their mission to end gun violence in Minneapolis.

“People always want to be perfect, but Drew was the perfect example of ‘I’m just going to come as I am. I’m not perfect, I come from struggling times,’” McBrayer said. “But when it’s time to show up, [Drew’s] leading the way.”

Police say the shooting suspect left the area and has not been arrested.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.