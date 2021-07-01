MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large presence of emergency responders are on the scene of a crash along Interstate 35 in Lakeville Thursday.
Shortly before noon, traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed multiple ambulances and firetrucks on the scene of what looks to be a crash incident on the interstate at 205th Street.
It appears that traffic is backed up due to the crash, but there is one lane open.
More details are expected, so check back.
More On WCCO.com:
- Derek Chauvin Closing In On Federal Plea Deal, Sources Tell WCCO
- Keegan Oyugi’s Body And Car Found In Savage, Police Say
- St. Paul Couple Shares Video Of Porch Pirate: ‘They’re Not Taking From Amazon, They’re Actually Taking From Good People'
- From ‘Banh Minn Bun’ To Spicy Vegan Corn Dogs, Minnesota State Fair Adding 20+ New Foods