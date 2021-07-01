Fourth Of July:Click here to see if your city is presenting a fireworks display this year.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Highway Crash, Interstate 35, Lakeville News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large presence of emergency responders are on the scene of a crash along Interstate 35 in Lakeville Thursday.

Shortly before noon, traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed multiple ambulances and firetrucks on the scene of what looks to be a crash incident on the interstate at 205th Street.

(credit: MnDOT)

It appears that traffic is backed up due to the crash, but there is one lane open.

More details are expected, so check back.