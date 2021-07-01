Fourth Of July:Click here to see if your city is presenting a fireworks display this year.
Incentives Are Being Offered To Non-Hennepin County Residents, TooBy WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County is now offering incentives for those who get vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to Hennepin County officials, the county board authorized the use of $100,000 in federal funding for the incentives, which are being implemented to help encourage those who haven’t been vaccinated to do so. Fewer than 60% of residents in the county’s 19 zip codes have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“This action is an opportunity to build on Minnesota’s statewide vaccine incentive strategy in a way that’s specifically tailored to the unique needs and concerns of Hennepin County residents. For us, this means addressing vaccine disparities by race and neighborhood,” District 6 Commissioner Chris LaTondresse said.

Details Of The Incentives

Between July 1 and Aug. 15, everyone ages 12 and up is eligible to receive a $50 VISA gift card when they receive a first or second dose at any Hennepin County vaccine event. Officials note that incentives will be offered as long as supplies last.

There is no charge for the vaccine and you don’t have to be a resident of Hennepin County to receive an incentive. For list of upcoming vaccine events, click here.

Community organizations working to promote COVID-19 vaccination in their communities are also eligible for grants of up to $3,000 to use toward vaccine incentives.

“Examples of incentives that community organizations may offer include food, entertainment, vaccine education events, gift cards, and thank you packs,” the release said.

Community organizations need to use the funds by Sept. 30. More information on applying here.