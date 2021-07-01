MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County is now offering incentives for those who get vaccinated for COVID-19.
According to Hennepin County officials, the county board authorized the use of $100,000 in federal funding for the incentives, which are being implemented to help encourage those who haven’t been vaccinated to do so. Fewer than 60% of residents in the county’s 19 zip codes have received at least one dose of the vaccine.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: 67% Of Minnesotans 16+ Have Received A Vaccine Shot
“This action is an opportunity to build on Minnesota’s statewide vaccine incentive strategy in a way that’s specifically tailored to the unique needs and concerns of Hennepin County residents. For us, this means addressing vaccine disparities by race and neighborhood,” District 6 Commissioner Chris LaTondresse said.
Details Of The Incentives
Between July 1 and Aug. 15, everyone ages 12 and up is eligible to receive a $50 VISA gift card when they receive a first or second dose at any Hennepin County vaccine event. Officials note that incentives will be offered as long as supplies last.READ MORE: COVID-19 In MN: MDH Reports 81 New Cases, 7 More Deaths
There is no charge for the vaccine and you don’t have to be a resident of Hennepin County to receive an incentive. For list of upcoming vaccine events, click here.
Community organizations working to promote COVID-19 vaccination in their communities are also eligible for grants of up to $3,000 to use toward vaccine incentives.
“Examples of incentives that community organizations may offer include food, entertainment, vaccine education events, gift cards, and thank you packs,” the release said.MORE NEWS: COVID In Minnesota: No New Deaths Reported In Last Day; 79 New Cases
Community organizations need to use the funds by Sept. 30. More information on applying here.
More On WCCO.com:
- Derek Chauvin Closing In On Federal Plea Deal, Sources Tell WCCO
- Keegan Oyugi’s Body And Car Found In Savage, Police Say
- St. Paul Couple Shares Video Of Porch Pirate: ‘They’re Not Taking From Amazon, They’re Actually Taking From Good People'
- From ‘Banh Minn Bun’ To Spicy Vegan Corn Dogs, Minnesota State Fair Adding 20+ New Foods