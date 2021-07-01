MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died early Thursday morning following a shooting in Minneapolis’ Loring Park.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Yale Place. Responding officers found a man’s body at the scene; he had suffered a gunshot wound.
Investigators say that shooting happened after a group of people got into a fight. The shooter, or shooters, fled before police got to the scene.
The victim’s name has yet to be released.
This shooting marks the 43rd homicide in Minneapolis this year — 14 more than at this time last year.
On Wednesday night, another man was fatally shot in the city’s Near North neighborhood. Police are still looking for the shooter in that killing.
