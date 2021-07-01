MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in Hennepin Healthcare in critical condition Thursday night after he ended up underneath a city bus.
According to Metro Transit, the incident happened just before 7 p.m.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, but Metro Transit said the man ended up underneath the rear of the bus.
Stay with WCCO.com for more updates as they’re available.
