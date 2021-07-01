Fourth Of July:Click here to see if your city is presenting a fireworks display this year.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in Hennepin Healthcare in critical condition Thursday night after he ended up underneath a city bus.

According to Metro Transit, the incident happened just before 7 p.m.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, but Metro Transit said the man ended up underneath the rear of the bus.

