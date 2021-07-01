MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duluth Police say they’re investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened near the 100 block of West Gary Street.
Officers say they arrived to find the man with “substantial stab wounds to his abdomen.”
He was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not reported.
If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.
