MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of workers in the Twin Cities are getting a raise Thursday.

Employees in Minneapolis and St. Paul making minimum wage will start making a dollar more per hour.

In Minneapolis, workers at large businesses will begin making $14.25 an hour while workers at businesses with fewer than 100 employees will make $12.50 an hour.

Additionally, workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will also see their wages climb to $14.25 an hour.

In St. Paul, workers at large businesses will make $12.50 an hour while workers in small businesses will make $11 an hour.

The minimum wage hikes are part of plans for each city to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The next pay increase for both cities is slated for next July.