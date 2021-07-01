MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of workers in the Twin Cities are getting a raise Thursday.
Employees in Minneapolis and St. Paul making minimum wage will start making a dollar more per hour.
In Minneapolis, workers at large businesses will begin making $14.25 an hour while workers at businesses with fewer than 100 employees will make $12.50 an hour.
Additionally, workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will also see their wages climb to $14.25 an hour.
In St. Paul, workers at large businesses will make $12.50 an hour while workers in small businesses will make $11 an hour.
The minimum wage hikes are part of plans for each city to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The next pay increase for both cities is slated for next July.
