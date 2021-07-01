MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several policies implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic to support Minneapolis businesses and workers have been extended.
On Thursday, the Minneapolis City Council voted during a special emergency meeting called by Mayor Jacob Frey. It was prompted after the state’s COVID-19 peacetime emergency ended Thursday — with some conditions.
“Mayor Frey and the City Council, however, have acted to extend some local emergency regulations to provide a planned, phased end to those temporary regulations that have supported local businesses and workers in Minneapolis during the past year,” the city release said.
There are several policies that have been extended until Sept. 30. They include:
- Waiving late fees for renewal of food, taxi, liquor, wine, beer, or catering licenses
- Suspending license renewal installment fees for liquor, wine or beer
- Easing several zoning and licensing regulations specific to restaurants and bars
- Setting rules for third-party food delivery platforms and services
Other policies extended to Dec. 31 include:
- Granting an additional 80 hours sick leave available to certain employees to use for COVID-19-related situations
- Amending certain paid leaves for qualified emergency responders subject to provisions of the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act and the Emergency Family and
- Medical Leave Expansion Act
The resolution can be viewed here.
More On WCCO.com:
- Derek Chauvin Closing In On Federal Plea Deal, Sources Tell WCCO
- Keegan Oyugi’s Body And Car Found In Savage, Police Say
- St. Paul Couple Shares Video Of Porch Pirate: ‘They’re Not Taking From Amazon, They’re Actually Taking From Good People'
- From ‘Banh Minn Bun’ To Spicy Vegan Corn Dogs, Minnesota State Fair Adding 20+ New Foods