Fourth Of July:Click here to see if your city is presenting a fireworks display this year.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
(This story originally published June 29, 2021.)By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Carver County News, Healthiest Communities, healthy living, US News & World Report

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota county just west of the Twin Cities area is among some of the healthiest counties in the United States, according to a recent ranking.

The U.S. News and World Report recently released its list of the top 500 healthiest communities nationwide, and Minnesota’s Carver County was listed as 11th.

READ MORE: Sun Country Delaying All Flights Due To Third-Party System Outage

The ranking determined the healthiest communities by looking at 10 major categories that drive community health, including population health, education, nutrition and housing. The counties were scored on a scale of zero to 100.

Carver County achieved higher scores in population health (82.4), education (85.4), economy (90.5) and infrastructure (81.9). Notably, the county had lower scores for equity (58.9) and food & nutrition (51.0)

READ MORE: Minnesota Passes Budget, Tax Relief And Averts Government Shutdown

No. 1 on the list was Los Alamos County in New Mexico, followed by Douglas County, Colorado. Check out the full list here.

It’s not the first time the county has been recognized for its community’s health. In 2018, the county was named the healthiest in the state.

MORE NEWS: Truck Driver, Minnesota State Trooper Save Man Pinned Underneath Tractor

Carver County includes cities such as Chaska, Chanhassen, Waconia and Victoria. The county borders Hennepin County.