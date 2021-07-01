MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota county just west of the Twin Cities area is among some of the healthiest counties in the United States, according to a recent ranking.
The U.S. News and World Report recently released its list of the top 500 healthiest communities nationwide, and Minnesota’s Carver County was listed as 11th.READ MORE: Sun Country Delaying All Flights Due To Third-Party System Outage
The ranking determined the healthiest communities by looking at 10 major categories that drive community health, including population health, education, nutrition and housing. The counties were scored on a scale of zero to 100.
Carver County achieved higher scores in population health (82.4), education (85.4), economy (90.5) and infrastructure (81.9). Notably, the county had lower scores for equity (58.9) and food & nutrition (51.0)READ MORE: Minnesota Passes Budget, Tax Relief And Averts Government Shutdown
No. 1 on the list was Los Alamos County in New Mexico, followed by Douglas County, Colorado. Check out the full list here.
It’s not the first time the county has been recognized for its community’s health. In 2018, the county was named the healthiest in the state.MORE NEWS: Truck Driver, Minnesota State Trooper Save Man Pinned Underneath Tractor
Carver County includes cities such as Chaska, Chanhassen, Waconia and Victoria. The county borders Hennepin County.
More On WCCO.com:
- Derek Chauvin Closing In On Federal Plea Deal, Sources Tell WCCO
- Keegan Oyugi’s Body And Car Found In Savage, Police Say
- St. Paul Couple Shares Video Of Porch Pirate: ‘They’re Not Taking From Amazon, They’re Actually Taking From Good People'
- From ‘Banh Minn Bun’ To Spicy Vegan Corn Dogs, Minnesota State Fair Adding 20+ New Foods