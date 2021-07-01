MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rochester Police are asking for the public’s help finding Brynn Hailey Lackram, a 29-year-old last seen in northwest Rochester just after midnight on Tuesday.
Authorities say she may have suffered a medical injury.
She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Police say she was last wearing a black tank top with a black t-shirt over it, gold flip flops and a cross necklace with green gemstones.
Anyone with information about Lackram’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Jason Wesely at 507-328-6928. You can also contact RPD Dispatch by dialing 911.
