Fourth Of July:Click here to see if your city is presenting a fireworks display this year.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Rochester Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rochester Police are asking for the public’s help finding Brynn Hailey Lackram, a 29-year-old last seen in northwest Rochester just after midnight on Tuesday.

Authorities say she may have suffered a medical injury.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Police say she was last wearing a black tank top with a black t-shirt over it, gold flip flops and a cross necklace with green gemstones.

Brynn Lackram (Credit: Rochester Police Department)

Anyone with information about Lackram’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Jason Wesely at 507-328-6928. You can also contact RPD Dispatch by dialing 911.