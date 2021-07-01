MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sun Country Airlines said Thursday morning that all flights are being delayed as a third-party system outage is being resolved.
The Minneapolis-based discount carrier said that the outage is affecting all Sun Country Flights as well as the flights of many other airlines across the world.
The company says its workers are undertaking a manual process for takeoffs, causing delays throughout the system. As of 9 a.m., flights out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were resuming, albeit hours behind schedule.
“We appreciate the patience of our guests as we work to get them safely on their way as quickly as possible,” the carrier said in a statement.
Sun Country said it is waiving change fees for any passengers scheduled to fly Thursday. Flight changes can be made online. As for information on up-coming flights, the company says that travelers should monitor its website.
Sun Country did not immediately identify the third-party operator or detail the nature of the outage.
