By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man drowned while swimming in Lake Minnetonka Thursday evening.

It happened at around 6 p.m. at Commons Beach in Excelsior.

Someone called for help after they say the man swam underwater, then never came back up.

A Department of Natural Resources officer spotted the man under the surface and got him to paramedics, but they were unable to resuscitate him.

The incident is being investigated by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.