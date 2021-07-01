Fourth Of July:Click here to see if your city is presenting a fireworks display this year.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A truck driver and a Minnesota state trooper are being credited with saving a man Wednesday night after a tractor rolled on top of his legs.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that the truck driver was traveling near Alexandria around 8 p.m. when he spotted the rolled tractor a few hundred yards away. The driver was able to see that a man was pinned underneath.

Someone called authorities, and a state trooper arrived at the scene. The trooper and the truck driver were able to use a floor jack to lift the tractor off the man’s legs.

The victim told investigators that he had been mowing overgrowth on family property when the tractor’s rear tire hit a dirt mound, causing the tractor to roll.

He said that he was stuck underneath for about 30 minutes before the truck driver spotted him.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office says.