MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are on scene after reports of a shooting in the Maplewood area Thursday afternoon.
According to Maplewood authorities, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Beam Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. When they arrived there, they found a woman shot inside a vehicle.
Because she had been close to the hospital, she was able to drive herself there, authorities said.
There was also a child inside the vehicle, believed to be roughly 5 years old. The child was not believed to be hurt.
The woman was in unknown condition, but said to be stable.
Police are tracking down leads on a suspect.
