Title: Account Executive
Department: Sales
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- We are searching for an energetic and extremely motivated multi-platform sales professional.
- Candidate must possess strong presentation and communication skills, experience working with advertising agencies, growing market share, and closing new business and digital.
- Sell television time and digital/new media for WCCO-TV and all digital platforms including WCCO.com and CBSN-Minnesota. Generate revenue with new accounts by prospecting businesses.
- Sell across 14 CBS Television Stations group owned & operated markets (multi-market selling).
- Achieve monthly/quarterly sales goals.
- Create, develop and maintain strong working relationships with clients.
- Effectively research and cultivate new business clientele.
- Develop sales tools to effectively present and position the television station during the sales process.
- Handle all paperwork in a timely manner.
- Other duties as assigned.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Persuasiveness, sales ability, results-oriented, ability to demonstrate leadership and team values.
- Excellent communication and presentation skills, computer proficiency required.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s degree preferred.
- Previous media/sponsorship sales experience.
- Experience in media (3+ years) preferred.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
