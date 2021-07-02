Fourth Of July:Click here to see if your city is presenting a fireworks display this year.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:WCCO Jobs

Title: Account Executive
Department: Sales

JOB DESCRIPTION:

  • We are searching for an energetic and extremely motivated multi-platform sales professional.
  • Candidate must possess strong presentation and communication skills, experience working with advertising agencies, growing market share, and closing new business and digital.
  • Sell television time and digital/new media for WCCO-TV and all digital platforms including WCCO.com and CBSN-Minnesota. Generate revenue with new accounts by prospecting businesses.
  • Sell across 14 CBS Television Stations group owned & operated markets (multi-market selling).
  • Achieve monthly/quarterly sales goals.
  • Create, develop and maintain strong working relationships with clients.
  • Effectively research and cultivate new business clientele.
  • Develop sales tools to effectively present and position the television station during the sales process.
  • Handle all paperwork in a timely manner.
  • Other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Persuasiveness, sales ability, results-oriented, ability to demonstrate leadership and team values.
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills, computer proficiency required.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Bachelor’s degree preferred.
  • Previous media/sponsorship sales experience.
  • Experience in media (3+ years) preferred.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.