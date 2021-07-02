MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Distracted driving is suspected in a head-on crash Thursday in central Minnesota that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 7:18 p.m. on Highway 95, about 20 miles east of St. Cloud.
A Ford Focus traveling east on the highway swerved into on-coming traffic to avoid a car that stopped to turn left on 180th Avenue. The Ford then slammed head-on into a Toyota Camry.
Investigators suspect the driver of the Ford, a 20-year-old Staples man, was distracted on his cellphone in the moments before the crash.
Critically injured in the crash was the driver of the Camry, 49-year-old Brad Eager of Sauk Rapids. Emergency crews brought him to a St. Cloud hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Focus was also hurt in the crash, but his injuries were not listed as life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation.
More On WCCO.com: