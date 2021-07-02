Fourth Of July:Click here to see if your city is presenting a fireworks display this year.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Distracted driving is suspected in a head-on crash Thursday in central Minnesota that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 7:18 p.m. on Highway 95, about 20 miles east of St. Cloud.

A Ford Focus traveling east on the highway swerved into on-coming traffic to avoid a car that stopped to turn left on 180th Avenue. The Ford then slammed head-on into a Toyota Camry.

Investigators suspect the driver of the Ford, a 20-year-old Staples man, was distracted on his cellphone in the moments before the crash.

Critically injured in the crash was the driver of the Camry, 49-year-old Brad Eager of Sauk Rapids. Emergency crews brought him to a St. Cloud hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Focus was also hurt in the crash, but his injuries were not listed as life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.