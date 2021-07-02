MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fourth of July fireworks celebrations are returning to many cities across Minnesota.

One of those events will be in Hastings. However, the celebration will be held Friday night, not on Independence Day, which is Sunday.

There’s a reason for the Friday night show: There’s a shortage of pyrotechnics workers in the tight labor market. On top of that, there’s a fireworks shortage.

In order to get the Hasting’s fireworks show ready, it takes workers about six hours of preparation for a show that’ll last about 20 minutes.

The celebration in the east metro suburb will be held at the Hastings Golf Club. Organizers are expecting about 3,000 people to attend. The event is free to the public.

After having to cancel last year’s celebration, organizers say they are just happy to be back. The fireworks celebration has been happening at the golf club for more than two decades.

“We’re really excited and think this might be our biggest one yet,” said organizer Nicole Sindelar. “This is a big deal when we’ve done it, but this year I think it’ll be even bigger.”

Cities that canceled their fireworks shows for another year include Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Minneapolis scrapped its “Red, White and Boom” event over planning concerns stemming from the pandemic.

While the show over the Minnesota State Capitol was canceled for budgetary reasons, the St. Paul Saints are planning to shoot off fireworks every night this weekend at CHS Field for the Downtown Welcome Back Weekend event.

For a list of where to see fireworks in Minnesota, click here.