MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lizzo is returning to Minnesota.
The Grammy Award-winning artist, whose music career first sparked in the Twin Cities, is scheduled to perform at Treasure Island Resort and Casino on Sept. 11.
According to the resort, this will be Lizzo’s first performance in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.
Her last shows in the state were in 2019, when she sold out two nights at the Armory in downtown Minneapolis.
Tickets for the Treasure Island show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. General admission seats will cost $47 while reserved seats will range from $69 to $189.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the resort’s website.
