MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a suspicious death in Greenvale Township.
The incident began at about 4:45 p.m. Friday, with authorities being summoned to reports of a burglary in progress on the 31500 block of Foliage Avenue.
An acquaintance of the person who lived there stopped by because they hadn’t heard from him in a few days. When that person arrived, three people fled the residence in a car.
Police arrived at the scene to find a man dead in the home.
The sheriff said that two suspects were arrested after authorities found the vehicle described, but a third person fled on foot. He is described as about 30 years old, 6 feet in height and about 150 pounds. He is said to have been wearing dark clothes and had a ponytail with his head shaved on both sides.
Police did not identify the victim or say the manner of death.
More On WCCO.com: