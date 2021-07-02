MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized early Friday morning following a fire in his kitchen in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to the fire shortly after 3:30 a.m. at a two-story apartment complex on the 300 block of Gramercy Avenue North. Firefighters found smoke and flames in a second-floor unit.
Crews knocked down the fire, and an ambulance brought the man who lived there to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting the man in finding shelter as his apartment is no longer inhabitable.
