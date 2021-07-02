MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council voted Friday to approve funds for the creation of an around-the-clock mobile mental health response team.
The 13-member council voted unanimously to approve $6 million over two years to fund the city’s Behavior Health Crisis Response Team.READ MORE: Judge Rules For Activists Who Seek More MPD Officers, Orders City To Increase Police Force
The response teams will be run by Canopy Mental Health, which describes itself as a culturally informed therapy organization that serves historically underserved and marginalized groups.
An option in the contract allows funding for the response teams for a third year if the cost does not exceed $3 million.READ MORE: Court OKs 3rd-Degree Murder Against 3-Ex Cops In George Floyd Death
This funding for mental health crisis response teams comes over a year after the murder of George Floyd, which sparked massive protests, riots and calls for change in Minneapolis.
In the immediate aftermath of the Black man’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, a majority of city council members voted to defund the police department and use those funds for other services, such as mental health teams.
A number of council members are currently working to create a new department of public safety. They hope to put a ballot measure to voters in November.MORE NEWS: Minnesota House Passes Public Safety Deal Without Some DFL Police Accountability Demands
In April, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for murder in Floyd’s death. Last week, a judge sentenced him to 22 and-a-half years in prison.